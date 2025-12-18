Households will be worse off because of Budget 2026 – ESRI

Households are going to be worse off next year because of the last budget.

The Economic and Social Research Institute says most will lose around 1.3%of their disposable income because tax bands and credits were frozen, while temporary cost-of-living supports were withdrawn.

The ESRI also says Budget 26 was a ‘missed opportunity’ to protect the public finances from any weakening in the windfall from corporate tax revenues.

It’s latest economic update says the domestic economy will continue to grow next year, but Associate Research Professor, Dr Conor O’Toole says

there’s likely to be a moderate slowdown in the labour market, largely due to international uncertainty..…..