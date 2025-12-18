Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Households will be worse off because of Budget 2026 – ESRI

Households are going to be worse off next year because of the last budget.

The Economic and Social Research Institute says most will lose around 1.3%of their disposable income because tax bands and credits were frozen, while temporary cost-of-living supports were withdrawn.

The ESRI also says Budget 26 was a ‘missed opportunity’ to protect the public finances from any weakening in the windfall from corporate tax revenues.

It’s latest economic update says the domestic economy will continue to grow next year, but Associate Research Professor, Dr Conor O’Toole says

there’s likely to be a moderate slowdown in the labour market, largely due to international uncertainty..…..

Top Stories

Drug Seizures
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested after Derry drug seizure

18 December 2025
ESRI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Households will be worse off because of Budget 2026 – ESRI

18 December 2025
Little Angels School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Little Angels set to become the first primary school under the patronage of Donegal ETB

18 December 2025
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brussels protest to highlight farmers’ anger at possible Mercosur agreement

18 December 2025
Advertisement

