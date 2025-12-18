Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Irish government urged to take legal action over loss of Hague Preferences

A Donegal TD is calling on the government to take legal action against the EU, and a number of corporations which he claims were central to the effective abandonment of the Hague Principles at weekend meeting of the EU Fisheries Council.

In the Dail, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said the actions of Germany, France, Poland and the Netherlands amounted to a betrayal of Ireland, and jeapordise the future of the fishing sector here.

The Sinn Fein Fisheries Spokesperson named the ‘Big 5’, corporations which he says hold undue sway over the member states which voted to remove the preferences, and also hold strong interests in the countries responsible for the overfishing which necessitated the quota cuts Ireland is facing………………

 

You can hear the whole of Deputy MacLochainn’s speech here –

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Wednesday December 17th

17 December 2025
