Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Little Angels set to become the first primary school under the patronage of Donegal ETB

The Little Angels Special School in Letterkenny is set to be the first primary school in the county to come under the patronage of the Donegal Education and Training Board.

ETB CEO Anne McHugh says the parents and others who founded the Little Angels Association almost 40 years ago have done incredible work, and they’re now ready to hand over the running of the school to a new patron.

She says while this is a first for Donegal, many special schools across the country are under ETB patronage.

Ms McHugh told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that  the new arrangement won’t make any difference to the day to day running of the school, but is a significant move for both  the school and the ETB………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Little Angels School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Little Angels set to become the first primary school under the patronage of Donegal ETB

18 December 2025
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brussels protest to highlight farmers’ anger at possible Mercosur agreement

18 December 2025
Dunfanaghy Youths FC
News

Dunfanaghy Youths FC receives funding for walking track

18 December 2025
PSNI road closed
News

Lough Shore Road in Belleek remains closed this morning

18 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Little Angels School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Little Angels set to become the first primary school under the patronage of Donegal ETB

18 December 2025
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brussels protest to highlight farmers’ anger at possible Mercosur agreement

18 December 2025
Dunfanaghy Youths FC
News

Dunfanaghy Youths FC receives funding for walking track

18 December 2025
PSNI road closed
News

Lough Shore Road in Belleek remains closed this morning

18 December 2025
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man jailed for sexually abusing his sister over 20 years ago

18 December 2025
euro student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of failing college students and their families

18 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube