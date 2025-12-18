Little Angels set to become the first primary school under the patronage of Donegal ETB

The Little Angels Special School in Letterkenny is set to be the first primary school in the county to come under the patronage of the Donegal Education and Training Board.

ETB CEO Anne McHugh says the parents and others who founded the Little Angels Association almost 40 years ago have done incredible work, and they’re now ready to hand over the running of the school to a new patron.

She says while this is a first for Donegal, many special schools across the country are under ETB patronage.

Ms McHugh told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the new arrangement won’t make any difference to the day to day running of the school, but is a significant move for both the school and the ETB………..