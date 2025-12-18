Man arrested after woman dies in N2 crash in County Monaghan

A woman in her 30s has died in a crash in County Monaghan.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

This collision involving a car and a lorry happened on the N2 at Mullaghnee, Annalitten outside Castleblayney at around 8am this morning.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for a post-mortem exam.

No other injuries have been reported.

A man in his 50s has been arrested and is being held at a Garda station in the north west.

The road is closed for a technical exam, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.