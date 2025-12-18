Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

New helicopter operating Coastguard air service in the North West

A new helicopter has begun operating the Irish Coastguard’s Rescue 118 service out of Sligo Airport.

The AW1898 is being operated by Bristow Ireland under a new contract, with the new service in place since Monday of this week.

A Coastguard spokesperson told Highland Radio News the Department of Transport signed a contract with Bristow Ireland to provide services including maritime and inland search and rescue, and environmental monitoring.

It also provides Helicopter Emergency Medical and Air Ambulance services, including day and night support to island communities.

Under the new contract, Bristow Ireland Limited will operate six purpose-built AW189 helicopters from four dedicated bases. Some concerns had been raised about the capacity of the new helicopters, particularly in terms of stretchers.

The Coastguard says the AW189 is an internationally proven aircraft, which meets and, in may instances, exceeds the operating parameters including range and endurance as defined by the Coast Guard in the tender documentation.

For the first time, the Coastguard says, its aviation service also includes fixed wing aircraft available on a 24/7 basis from Shannon to support the delivery of these essential services.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man jailed for sexually abusing his sister over 20 years ago

18 December 2025
euro student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of failing college students and their families

18 December 2025
AW189
News, Top Stories

New helicopter operating Coastguard air service in the North West

18 December 2025
Biodiversity
News, Top Stories

Applications for a new biodiversity initiative to open in January

18 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man jailed for sexually abusing his sister over 20 years ago

18 December 2025
euro student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of failing college students and their families

18 December 2025
AW189
News, Top Stories

New helicopter operating Coastguard air service in the North West

18 December 2025
Biodiversity
News, Top Stories

Applications for a new biodiversity initiative to open in January

18 December 2025
PodBig5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish government urged to take legal action over loss of Hague Preferences

18 December 2025
tommy
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, The Country Boy

Tommy Talks Country to Brendan Graham

17 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube