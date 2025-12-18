New helicopter operating Coastguard air service in the North West

A new helicopter has begun operating the Irish Coastguard’s Rescue 118 service out of Sligo Airport.

The AW1898 is being operated by Bristow Ireland under a new contract, with the new service in place since Monday of this week.

A Coastguard spokesperson told Highland Radio News the Department of Transport signed a contract with Bristow Ireland to provide services including maritime and inland search and rescue, and environmental monitoring.

It also provides Helicopter Emergency Medical and Air Ambulance services, including day and night support to island communities.

Under the new contract, Bristow Ireland Limited will operate six purpose-built AW189 helicopters from four dedicated bases. Some concerns had been raised about the capacity of the new helicopters, particularly in terms of stretchers.

The Coastguard says the AW189 is an internationally proven aircraft, which meets and, in may instances, exceeds the operating parameters including range and endurance as defined by the Coast Guard in the tender documentation.

For the first time, the Coastguard says, its aviation service also includes fixed wing aircraft available on a 24/7 basis from Shannon to support the delivery of these essential services.