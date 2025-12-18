Over 100 motoring arrests in first weeks of PSNI winter campaign

Preliminary figures from the PSNI show 129 arrests have been made across Northern Ireland on suspicion of drink or drug driving during the first 15 days of the service’s winter campaign.

While the figures for the period 1st-15th December are provisional, and therefore subject to change, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from The Service’s Operational Support Department describes the number of detections to date as ‘shocking’.

“Despite our continuing appeal to drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving, more than 100 drivers have already been arrested and will now have to explain their decision-making to a court,” said Chief Superintendent Donaldson. “That some people continue to break the law by getting behind the wheel with alcohol or drugs in their system, with absolutely no regard for the safety of themselves and others, is really shocking.

“Drink and drug driving ruins the lives of individuals and communities and it is completely avoidable. Our officers are highly trained to spot potential drink or drug drivers and we have the technology to test for it. If you are over the limit, you will be arrested, no excuses.

“As we head into the weekend, and over the rest of the year, our officers – in every District – will be working to put a stop to this reckless and selfish behaviour. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, contact police immediately – you may well save lives. We also encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.

“We are also reminding people that we work with the charity Crimestoppers. if you prefer to stay completely anonymous, but know someone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Chief Superintendent Donaldson added: “Since the start of 2025, 52 people have lost their lives on roads across Northern Ireland. Our appeal is for everyone to pause and think of this and how too many families have been plunged into such sudden grief.

“To everyone getting behind the wheel of a vehicle – please remember the ‘Fatal Five’ – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.

“Do your part in making your journey, and that of all road users, a safe one.”