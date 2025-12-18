Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police in Derry report fresh concern for missing man

Police are concerned for Ruairi McLaughlin who was last seen in the Waterside of the city around 01.00 hours on the 18th December.

Please be aware this is a new report for Ruairi who has been reported Missing again.

Ruairi is described as 5’ 8”, slim build with dirty fair hair and a beard, believed to be wearing a grey t-shirt, green Nike joggers and beige, white and black trainers.

Should you know of Ruairi’s whereabouts or can help his family and Police locate him, please call 101 quoting serial 53 of the 18/12/25.

