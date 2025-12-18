Registrations open for 2026 Waterside and Strabane Lifford Half Marathons

Runners planning their 2026 race calendar can now secure their place for two of the hottest tickets in North West athletics as registrations officially opened this week for the Waterside Half Marathon and the Strabane Lifford Half Marathons.

Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2026, while the Waterside Half Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Festival and Events Manager with Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, has encouraged runners to register early, warning that both events are expected to sell out well in advance of race day.

“We are delighted and proud to be hosting both the Waterside Half Marathon and the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon again in 2026,” she said.

“These are two of the longest-running and most popular events on the Irish athletics calendar, reflecting the huge appetite for running events across our City and District.

“Last year’s demand was overwhelming, with both races selling out well in advance of race day and hundreds of runners joining the waiting lists.

“We’re aiming for record fields again in 2026, so our advice is to register early to avoid disappointment.”

The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is one of only two athletics events that operate on both sides of the Irish border.

In 2025 it welcomed a record field of more than 1,200 finishers, competing in hot conditions through the town.

Participation was further boosted by a three-person relay, enabling many runners to experience a half marathon event for the first time.

The race will once again start and finish in Strabane town centre, crossing the border into Donegal via Lifford.

The Waterside Half Marathon, sponsored by the LYCRA Company, also sold out months ahead of race day in 2025 and recorded its highest-ever number of finishers, surpassing 2,500 for the first time.

Renowned for its challenging scenic route, the course takes in the city’s four iconic bridges and culminates in a spectacular grandstand finish along Ebrington Square, where hundreds of spectators line the route to cheer runners home.

Entry fees for 2026 are £28 plus booking fee for the Half Marathons and £73 plus booking fee for the Relay.

Both events are fully marshalled, chip-timed, and supported by water stations and first-aid cover.

All finishers will receive a commemorative medal and event T-shirt.

Registrations are now open:

Strabane Lifford Half Marathon: www.derrystrabane.com/slhm

Waterside Half Marathon: www.derrystrabane.com/whm