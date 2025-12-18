Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two men arrested after Derry drug seizure

Police in Derry have made two arrests after seizing suspected Class B drugs in the Waterside area of Derry yesterday afternoon.

Officers on patrol at around 2.50pm, as part of Operation Season’s Greetings, stopped a vehicle and noted what they believed to be the smell of cannabis emanating from inside it. They searched the car, locating a quantity of cannabis, which they then seized.

Both male occupants of the vehicle were arrested and questioned on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

One of the men has been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted, and will return for further questioning at a later date. The other man was released following questioning.

Police say their enquiries are continuing, and anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their community is being urged to contact them.

Advertisement

