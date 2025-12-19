Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bonagee are striving to play at the highest level – Niall Callaghan

From 2027, three Donegal clubs could find themselves in a battle to gain promotion to the First Division of the League of Ireland.

Bonagee Utd along with Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic were confirmed today with 12 other clubs that will make up the new FAI National League, the so called third tier of football in the country.

The league will start in Autumn 2026 but from the following year the outright National League winners will play the bottom club in the First Division for a place in the second tier depending on their licence criteria.

Bonagee United Chairman Niall Callaghan has been telling Oisin Kelly that they are striving to play at the highest level…

