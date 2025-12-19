Derry City sign top Bohemians player on three year deal

Derry City have landed a big signing as they continue preparations for next season’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

James Clarke is joining the club from Bohemians, after signing a three-year deal with the Candystripes.

The midfielder scored 23 goals in 127 appearances for Bohs, having joined from Drogheda United in 2022.

Clarke is the latest player to be signed by City in advance of their Premier Division campaign which begins with on Friday, February 6th with a home game against Sligo Rovers.