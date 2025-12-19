Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry City sign top Bohemians player on three year deal

Derry City have landed a big signing as they continue preparations for next season’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

James Clarke is joining the club from Bohemians, after signing a three-year deal with the Candystripes.

The midfielder scored 23 goals in 127 appearances for Bohs, having joined from Drogheda United in 2022.

Clarke is the latest player to be signed by City in advance of their Premier Division campaign which begins with on Friday, February 6th with a home game against Sligo Rovers.

 

Candle
News, Top Stories

Young teenage boy dies in Stranorlar drowning tragedy

19 December 2025
Scales of justice
News, Top Stories

Young Donegal man jailed for oral rape of 14 year old girl

19 December 2025
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man jailed for raping woman in her own home

19 December 2025
atu donegal
News, Top Stories

New accreditation milestone for ATU Donegal veterinary

19 December 2025
Advertisement

