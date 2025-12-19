Donegal Ogra FF Chair says Taoiseach is over the worst of the Presidential Election fallout

The Chair of Ogra Fianna Fail in Donegal says Taoiseach Michael Martin may be vulnerable to a leadership challenge, but seems to be over the worst of the fallout from the Jim Gavin presidential nomination.

Earlier this week, two senior party figures in Donegal, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher and Senator Niall Blaney questioned whether Mr Martin is the right person to lead Fianna Fail into the next General Election.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Ben Harkin acknowledged they were reflecting the concerns of many local members, but stressed that while no challenge is forthcoming from Jim Callaghan at the moment, Michael Martin has made his intentions clear……….

You can hear more of the discussion here –