Gavin Cullen on Cockhill Celtic’s inclusion in new FAI National League

Cockhill Celtic will be one of three Donegal and 15 clubs involved in the new FAI National League, the so called third tier of the League of Ireland.

This new division of men’s senior football will be the top tier of grassroots football and creates a direct pathway between the grassroots game and the League of Ireland for the first time.

Cockhill will play in the northern section along with Bonagee United and Letterkenny Rovers which starts in the Autumn of 2026.

From the 2027 season, a clear pathway for promotion to the League of Ireland Men’s First Division will be established.

The winners of the North and South divisions will compete in a Play-Off Final to be crowned FAI National League champions.

If the Champions have been approved for a First Division licence, they will play against the team that finishes bottom of the First Division in a Promotion/Relegation Play-Off for a place in the second tier.

Cockhill Celtic Manager Gavin Cullen has been speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly and he’s delighted that three sides from this region will play in the new league…..

