Letterkenny Rvs delighted to be part of National League – Stephen McConnell

Letterkenny Rovers are set to make the move up to the third tier of football in Ireland next year following Friday’s announcement that Rovers will be one of three Donegal clubs playing in the new FAI National League.

Rovers join Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic in a 15 team league with the outright winners having the opportunity to get to the League of Ireland First Division from 2027 onwards.

Letterkenny Manager Stephen McConnell says the club is confident they can compete in the league and they have the right people in place to get them ready for the Autumn 2026 start.

Following today’s announcement the Rovers boss says its an exciting day for the club….

