Little Angels School pays tribute to ‘adored’ Conor in wake of tragedy

Tributes have been made to Conor Temple, from Cavan Lower, Killygordon the teenage boy who died yesterday evening in a drowning tragedy.

He and his mother were on a walk when the incident occurred.

Conor, a student of Little Angels School, has been described as affectionate and adored by the people around him, in a statement be the school.

Gardaí have confirmed they and other emergency services responded after receiving reports of a person falling into the River Finn at Drumboe Woods shortly before 5:40 yesterday evening.

