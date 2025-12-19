Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Multi-agency effort to remove hazardous waste in Omagh

 

 

Fermanagh and Omagh District council have taken action following a report that hundreds of tins of hazardous waste were illegally dumped in the Tromore Road area of Omagh.

A multi-agency effort was launched after the issue was raised.

A spokesperson for the Loughs Agency said that A coordinated response was undertaken by Loughs Agency, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

Loughs Agency staff removed containers from affected watercourses, with the remaining containers removed by the Council.

The containers recovered by our team were found to be unbroken, and no evidence of river pollution was identified during the response

