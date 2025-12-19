New accreditation milestone for ATU Donegal veterinary

The Veterinary Council have granted a key accreditation milestone to ATU’s new Veterinary Medicine and Surgery degree

This milestone confirms that programme development is progressing in line with national and international accreditation expectations and represents a major step forward for veterinary education on the island of Ireland.

Atlantic Technological University has been granted an opinion of “reasonable assurance” by the Veterinary Council of Ireland for its new Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery programme.

This follows a detailed review undertaken by a Veterinary Council appointed international expert, which recommended granting reasonable assurance, this was approved at a meeting of the Veterinary Council on 11th December.

ATU President Dr. Orla Flynn called this “a landmark moment for the University and higher education in the region.”