Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Respectful Relations youth project launched in Donegal

€200,000 of Donegal County Council’s €7.6m PEACEPLUS local Co-Designed Action Plan has been allocated to a new youth project.

The Respectful Relations Countywide Youth Peace Programme, which will be delivered by Foróige, has just been launched in Letterkenny.

The programme will support young people aged 10–18 to develop social, emotional, and relational skills.

It aims to strengthen empathy, build confidence, and foster meaningful relationships across community and cultural divides.

The project is in partnership with: Youth Action NI, NI Youth Forum, An Garda Síochána, PSNI, and Tusla, providing a strong framework for cross-community and cross-border engagement.

Foróige Area Manager Claire Gavigan said, “This project gives young people a safe space to explore identity, empathy, and respect.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Respectful Relations launch 2
News, Top Stories

Respectful Relations youth project launched in Donegal

19 December 2025
belfast court
News, Top Stories

Two men have been jailed in Belfast on a number of terror-related offences

19 December 2025
city of derry airport
News, Audio

Airports welcoming people home for Christmas

19 December 2025
Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste and Finance Minister told Department must engage with Banking and Insurance Focus Group

19 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Respectful Relations launch 2
News, Top Stories

Respectful Relations youth project launched in Donegal

19 December 2025
belfast court
News, Top Stories

Two men have been jailed in Belfast on a number of terror-related offences

19 December 2025
city of derry airport
News, Audio

Airports welcoming people home for Christmas

19 December 2025
Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste and Finance Minister told Department must engage with Banking and Insurance Focus Group

19 December 2025
trolley
News, Top Stories

25% of all admitted patients without beds today were in the North West

19 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube