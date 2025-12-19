Respectful Relations youth project launched in Donegal

€200,000 of Donegal County Council’s €7.6m PEACEPLUS local Co-Designed Action Plan has been allocated to a new youth project.

The Respectful Relations Countywide Youth Peace Programme, which will be delivered by Foróige, has just been launched in Letterkenny.

The programme will support young people aged 10–18 to develop social, emotional, and relational skills.

It aims to strengthen empathy, build confidence, and foster meaningful relationships across community and cultural divides.

The project is in partnership with: Youth Action NI, NI Youth Forum, An Garda Síochána, PSNI, and Tusla, providing a strong framework for cross-community and cross-border engagement.

Foróige Area Manager Claire Gavigan said, “This project gives young people a safe space to explore identity, empathy, and respect.”