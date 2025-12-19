Tanaiste and Finance Minister told Department must engage with Banking and Insurance Focus Group

Tanaiste Simon Harris says he and the government are striving to address outstanding issues for those affected by the defective concrete block crisis, particularly in terms of those having difficulty securing necessary loans and getting the funding to begin the process of navigating the scheme.

Mr Harris was responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty during Finance Minister’s questions shortly before the Dail broke up for Christmas last night.

Mr Harris said engagement with the scheme is up, but acknowledged there are outstanding issues, including childcare premises and other buildings which fall outside the current scheme.

Deputy Doherty expressed particular concern at what he said was the exclusion of the Banking and Insurance Focus group…….

