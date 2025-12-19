Three Donegal clubs selected for new League Of Ireland Third Tier

Three Donegal clubs have been named as founding members of the new FAI National League which will kick off in Autumn of next year.

The FAI have this morning confirmed the 15 clubs that will form the new league, which will include Bonagee United, Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic.

This new division of men’s senior football will be the top tier of grassroots football and creates a direct pathway between the grassroots game and the League of Ireland for the first time.

• FAI National League to begin with a truncated season in Autumn 2026

• Four provinces and 10 different counties are represented by the 15 clubs

• Promotion / Relegation to be introduced from the 2027 season

• A final application window is now open for the remaining places

The confirmation of the 15 clubs follows an extensive process which saw an initial 67 clubs/entities from around the country express an initial interest in joining the new league.

Following a thorough assessment of the criteria, designed to ensure long-term sustainability and competitiveness, 15 clubs have been formally admitted and will become the league’s founding members.

The composition of the league represents every province in Ireland, reinforcing the FAI’s commitment to fostering talent and ambition across the entire football community.

The 15 confirmed clubs are:

• Bonagee United (Donegal)

• CK United (Carlow/Kilkenny)

• Cockhill Celtic (Donegal)

• Home Farm (Dublin)

• Killarney Celtic (Kerry)

• Letterkenny Rovers (Donegal)

• Lucan United (Dublin)

• Mayo Football Club (Mayo)

• Mervue United (Galway)

• Newbridge Town (Kildare)

• Salthill Devon (Galway)

• St. Francis (Dublin)

• TU Dublin (Dublin)

• UCC Soccer (Cork)

• Villa FC (Waterford)

The league will commence with a truncated introductory season in the Autumn of 2026.

From the 2027 season, a clear pathway for promotion to the League of Ireland Men’s First Division will be established.

The winners of the North and South divisions will compete in a Play-Off Final to be crowned FAI National League champions.

If the Champions have been approved for a First Division licence, they will play against the team that finishes bottom of the First Division in a Promotion/Relegation Play-Off for a place in the second tier.

Clubs still interested in joining the league have a final opportunity to register their interest.

This extension period has been granted to allow clubs/entities more time to complete the application process and meet the criteria required.

FAI Head of Competitions Fran Gavin said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce the clubs who will be the founding members of the new FAI National League, and we congratulate them on coming through a rigorous selection process. The clubs have put in a lot of hard work and we’re really excited to get started in Autumn 2026 with a shortened, truncated season before the full launch in February 2027.