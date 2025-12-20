Donegal Women’s Centre publish emergency contacts

Donegal women’s centre have announced emergency contact numbers for women who may be in danger or feeling down or suicidal over the Christmas and New Year period.

While the women’s centre will be closed from Tuesday 23rd December at 1pm through Monday 5th January, supports are available.

The Donegal women’s centre have urged anyone in immediate danger to contact An Garda Siochana on 112 or 999 or your local Garda station.

For emotional support Samaritans are available on free-phone 116 123, 24-hours a day. You can also free-text Hello to 50808 to connect to the confidential text service.

Pieta’s Free 24/7 Crisis Helpline is available on 1800 247 247, or you can text HELP to 51444.

For domestic abuse support, contact Donegal Domestic Violence Services on Freephone 1800 262 677 or mobile 087 381 2438.

Support is also available from the National 24 hour Rape Crisis Helpline 1800 77 8888, and SATU (Sexual Assault Treatment Unit, Letterkenny) on 087 068 1964.