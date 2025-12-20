Planning permission granted for Finn Harps’ new stadium

Finn Harps have welcomed Donegal County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the completion of the new football stadium at Railway Road, Stranorlar. The permission provides for the completion of a modern, enclosed-bowl stadium with a capacity of approximately 5,580 spectators, incorporating four stands, floodlighting, pitch works, player and community facilities, and associated site infrastructure. The development completes the partially constructed stadium originally approved under earlier planning permission and represents a major milestone for football in Donegal.

While the decision remains subject to the statutory appeals period, the granting of planning permission marks a significant step forward in a project that has been many years in development.

Speaking following the decision, Finn Harps Chair Ian Harkin said:

“We are delighted to receive this decision from Donegal County Council. Planning permission is a critical milestone for the project and provides clarity and momentum as we work through the remaining steps required to bring the stadium to completion.

A huge amount of work has gone into getting us to this point, and we are very grateful to Donegal County Council’s planning team for their professionalism and diligence throughout the process.”

Finn Harps also acknowledge the contribution of Tony Carr Architects and the wider consultant team who led the planning process, as well as local elected representatives who provided guidance and support during the application.

There remain a small number of matters to be resolved before construction can commence, and all parties continue to engage constructively with a view to progressing the project. Subject to the completion of these steps and the outcome of the appeals process, the club’s ambition is to be in a position to commence works during 2026, with an indicative target of being on site in spring of that year.