Strabane business group donates £2,000 of gift cards

The Strabane business improvement district has donated £2,000 of Strabane local shopping gift cards to the most in need across the district.

The cards are being distributed in partnership with the Strabane District and Caring Services, led by a team of community representatives.

The most recent data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research agency shows that areas within Strabane are among the most deprived in the region.

Chair of Strabane BID, Kieran Kennedy noted that the festive period can be a challenging time for the area and it is vital his organisation stood up to help out the most vulnerable in the town, in a way that will also support businesses in the town centre.

It is hoped that this initiative will help families and businesses alike in the festive season.