Taoiseach to raise killing of Pte Sean Rooney with Lebanese Prime Minister in Beirut today

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is to raise the case of Private Sean Rooney as he meets the Lebanese Prime Minister in Beirut today.

RTÉ News reports today that the Taoiseach will make it clear that there must be accountability for the killing of the Newtowncunningham native.

Lebanon’s military court found six people guilty of involvement in the death of Private Rooney in July, who was in an armoured vehicle that came under fire while travelling to Beirut on December 14th 2022.

The main defendant in the case, Mohammad Ayyad, was sentenced to death.

