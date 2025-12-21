Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí continuing to conduct patrols in Letterkenny retail areas

Gardaí are continuing to conduct foot and motorcycle patrols around retail areas in Letterkenny today.

They have issued advice to those doing their last bits of Christmas shopping.

They say cars should be parked in a well-lit area, cash and valuables should not be left in cars, the car should be locked before leaving it unattended and if their is an expensive item to purchas, make sure it is the last stop before going home.

Gardaí are also encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity to them immediately.

