Jason Quigley talks all things “Fight Night At The Valley” as pro-boxing set to come to Twin Towns

The Twin Towns of Ballybofey & Stranorlar will host professional boxing for the first time in 2026.

Former world middleweight title contender Jason Quigley, along with Sheer Sports, will bring Fight Night At The Valley to the Finn Valley Centre on the 21st of February.

Some of Ireland’s best up-and-coming prospects will make the walk on the night, including Raphoe’s Danny Duffy who will have his fourth professional bout.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher welcomed Jason Quigley into studio on Sunday Sport this evening to talk about the upcoming event and to get a glimpse of what it means for Quigley to bring professional boxing to the Twin Towns…