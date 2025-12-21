Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Jason Quigley talks all things “Fight Night At The Valley” as pro-boxing set to come to Twin Towns

Jason Quigley in studio with Mark Gallagher this evening

The Twin Towns of Ballybofey & Stranorlar will host professional boxing for the first time in 2026.

Former world middleweight title contender Jason Quigley, along with Sheer Sports, will bring Fight Night At The Valley to the Finn Valley Centre on the 21st of February.

Some of Ireland’s best up-and-coming prospects will make the walk on the night, including Raphoe’s Danny Duffy who will have his fourth professional bout.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher welcomed Jason Quigley into studio on Sunday Sport this evening to talk about the upcoming event and to get a glimpse of what it means for Quigley to bring professional boxing to the Twin Towns…

Screenshot_20251221_211730_Facebook(1)
News, Top Stories

Makes who vandalised Buncrana Christmas tree urged to come forward

21 December 2025
3_Screenshot-2022-12-16-at-094711
News, Top Stories

Major drug seizure made in County Donegal

21 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-21 172401
News, Top Stories

€300 in damages caused to Buncrana Christmas tree

21 December 2025
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Head of HSE claims current disciplinary rules are not fit for purpose

21 December 2025
