Major drug seizure made in County Donegal

As part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs and related crime in County Donegal, Gardaí from the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit conducted an operation on 19th December 2025.

During the course of this operation, a residential property in the Letterkenny area was searched. Gardaí recovered approximately €38,000 worth of controlled drugs, including quantities of cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy (pending analysis), as well as a sum of cash.

A male youth was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, where he was questioned in relation to this offence. He has since been released without charge, pending a file for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing