Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Major drug seizure made in County Donegal

As part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs and related crime in County Donegal, Gardaí from the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit conducted an operation on 19th December 2025.

During the course of this operation, a residential property in the Letterkenny area was searched. Gardaí recovered approximately €38,000 worth of controlled drugs, including quantities of cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy (pending analysis), as well as a sum of cash.

A male youth was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, where he was questioned in relation to this offence. He has since been released without charge, pending a file for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot_20251221_211730_Facebook(1)
News, Top Stories

Revelers who vandalised Buncrana Christmas tree urged to come forward

21 December 2025
3_Screenshot-2022-12-16-at-094711
News, Top Stories

Major drug seizure made in County Donegal

21 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-21 172401
News, Top Stories

€300 in damages caused to Buncrana Christmas tree

21 December 2025
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Head of HSE claims current disciplinary rules are not fit for purpose

21 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot_20251221_211730_Facebook(1)
News, Top Stories

Revelers who vandalised Buncrana Christmas tree urged to come forward

21 December 2025
3_Screenshot-2022-12-16-at-094711
News, Top Stories

Major drug seizure made in County Donegal

21 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-21 172401
News, Top Stories

€300 in damages caused to Buncrana Christmas tree

21 December 2025
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Head of HSE claims current disciplinary rules are not fit for purpose

21 December 2025
Candle
News

93-year-old man dies in crash in Down

21 December 2025
An Post Vehicles
News, Audio

An Post reminding customers Christmas cards must be sent tomorrow

21 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube