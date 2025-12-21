Man in critical but stable condition following serious assault in Omagh

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a reported serious assault in Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

Police officers on patrol in the Main Street area of the town came across a man with a number of facial and head injuries at around 1am.

While he was being spoken to, his condition rapidly deteriorated.

Officers carried out CPR on the man, aged in his 30s, before taking him to hospital where, at this time, he is in a critical but stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.