Slaughtneil beaten by Loughrea in All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Semi-Final

Derry and Ulster Champions Slaughtneil have been beaten 2-22 to 0-15 by Loughrea of Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Championship Semi-Final at Parnell Park this afternoon.
Michael McMullan was there for Highland Radio Sport…
Derry and Ulster Champions Slaughtneil have been beaten 2-22 to 0-15 by Loughrea of Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Championship Semi-Final at Parnell Park this afternoon.
Michael McMullan was there for Highland Radio Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland