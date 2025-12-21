Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Slaughtneil beaten by Loughrea in All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Semi-Final

Derry and Ulster Champions Slaughtneil have been beaten 2-22 to 0-15 by Loughrea of Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Championship Semi-Final at Parnell Park this afternoon.

Michael McMullan was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Top Stories

3_Screenshot-2022-12-16-at-094711
News, Top Stories

Major drug seizure made in County Donegal

21 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-21 172401
News, Top Stories

€300 in damages caused to Buncrana Christmas tree

21 December 2025
HSE logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Head of HSE claims current disciplinary rules are not fit for purpose

21 December 2025
Candle
News

93-year-old man dies in crash in Down

21 December 2025
