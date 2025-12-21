Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach expresses “anger” at slow pace in getting justice for Pte Sean Rooney

The Taoiseach has expressed his “anger” at the slow pace in getting justice for Pte Sean Rooney, during a meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister in Beirut.

The Newtowncunningham native was killed when his armoured vehicle came under attack in December 2022.

The main defendant in the case, Mohammad Ayyad, was sentenced to death but has not been detained yet, while six others were convicted of involvement in the killing.

Speaking to RTÉ News following his meeting with the Lebanese Prime Minister yesterday, Micheal Martin says accountability must be taken as “the sentencing was extremely lenient and the people are at large”.

Security Analyst Senator Tom Clonan says it is taking a long time:

