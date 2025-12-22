Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry City and Strabane District Council urge shoppers to exercise caution on online marketplaces

Derry City and Strabane District Council are urging shoppers to exercise caution when buying from online marketplaces.

They say they can host thousands of third-party sellers and not all products are checked.

Before you buy, you are being asked to

  • Check the seller: Research their name, location, and how long they’ve been selling.
  • Read their reviews: Focus on detailed reviews mentioning safety, not just star ratings.
  • Verify product descriptions: Check for usage instructions, warnings and safety marketing (UKCA or CE), and information on materials.
  • Check if the product has been recalled.
