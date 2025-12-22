€897,500 funding boost for Donegal under 2025 Town and Village Renewable Scheme

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed €897,500 in funding for Donegal under the 2025 Town and Village Renewal Scheme, calling it a major boost for community facilities, recreation, and rural development.

The largest share, €500,000, will go to Ballybofey and Stranorlar to support the Drumboe Bowl and Castle Gardens development.

Milford will receive €300,000 for refurbishing the Gallowglass Community Centre, while Carrick and Milford have smaller allocations for new civic and planning projects.

Deputy Gallagher has described the investments as a long-term benefit for communities and a vote of confidence in Donegal’s rural towns and villages: