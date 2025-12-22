Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
€897,500 funding boost for Donegal under 2025 Town and Village Renewable Scheme

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed €897,500 in funding for Donegal under the 2025 Town and Village Renewal Scheme, calling it a major boost for community facilities, recreation, and rural development.

The largest share, €500,000, will go to Ballybofey and Stranorlar to support the Drumboe Bowl and Castle Gardens development.

Milford will receive €300,000 for refurbishing the Gallowglass Community Centre, while Carrick and Milford have smaller allocations for new civic and planning projects.

Deputy Gallagher has described the investments as a long-term benefit for communities and a vote of confidence in Donegal’s rural towns and villages:

Airport Survey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister launches survey regarding the proposed Derry – Dublin air service

22 December 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Motorist detected travelling at 144km/h in Fahan

22 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai attend early morning incident in Letterkenny

22 December 2025
