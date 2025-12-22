Gardaí in Donegal issue night-out safety tips

Gardaí in Donegal have issued safety advice for those planning to go out this festive season.
Gardaí are asking people to:
- Drink alcohol responsibly – wherever the celebration, everyone should promote safe behaviour
- Plan your night out – tell somebody where you are going and when you will be back
- You, your family or friends should never walk home alone – remember there is safety in numbers and, if there is no other option, walk in well-lit places
- Take care when carrying your handbag, smartphone or tablet in crowded areas – keep them in a safe location within view
- Watch out for pickpockets in crowded areas – keep handbags zipped and don’t put you wallet in your back pocket. In bars or restaurants, take care about where you store coats and handbags
- At ATMs, only take out as much money as you will need – cover your PIN and call Gardai if you believe the machine has been compromised