Gardaí in Donegal issue night-out safety tips

Gardaí in Donegal have issued safety advice for those planning to go out this festive season.

Gardaí are asking people to:

  • Drink alcohol responsibly – wherever the celebration, everyone should promote safe behaviour
  • Plan your night out – tell somebody where you are going and when you will be back
  • You, your family or friends should never walk home alone – remember there is safety in numbers and, if there is no other option, walk in well-lit places
  • Take care when carrying your handbag, smartphone or tablet in crowded areas – keep them in a safe location within view
  • Watch out for pickpockets in crowded areas – keep handbags zipped and don’t put you wallet in your back pocket. In bars or restaurants, take care about where you store coats and handbags
  • At ATMs, only take out as much money as you will need – cover your PIN and call Gardai if you believe the machine has been compromised
