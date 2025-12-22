Letterkenny University Hospital managing high Flu levels

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital have said there are 28 patients with flu across the hospital and are managing an outbreak of Flu in one ward.

High levels of flu are continuing to circulate in the community and Letterkenny University Hospital, are reminding anyone with flu like symptoms, not to visit the hospital.

The HSE is asking the public to please help to control the spread of flu within our communities and our health services by co-operating with visiting restrictions and infection control measures which have been introduced.

The Health Minister says the country’s hospitals are managing well amid a surge in flu cases.

The latest report from the HSPC shows 816 people in hospital with the flu in the week up to the 13th of December, and almost 3,300 confirmed cases of the virus.

Latest figures show 285 admitted patients were awaiting hospital beds across the country this morning, 56 in the northwest

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, is advising people to get the flu vaccine………………

Today, we are treating 28 patients with flu across Letterkenny University Hospital and are managing an outbreak of Flu in one ward.

Symptoms of flu include a high temperature, aches and pains, headache, sore throat or cough. If you have any of these symptoms, please do not visit a loved one in the hospital. You must postpone your visit until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, this will reduce the risk of spreading infection to vulnerable patients and healthcare staff.

As a necessary infection control measure, Letterkenny University Hospital have introduced visiting restrictions as follows:

No persons should visit the hospital if they are symptomatic with respiratory illnesses and until after 48 hours post symptoms.

A maximum of 2 visitors per patient which will be strictly enforced unless there is a pre-approved exception to this granted on compassionate grounds.

No children should visit the hospital, with the exception of the maternity ward where children may only visit with prior approval from the ward, granted under compassionate grounds.

Everyone coming to the hospital should be extra vigilant. Strict Hand Hygiene measures will be in place and visitors will be encouraged to wash their hands and use hand gel regularly. Face masks are widely available at all entrances across the hospital. We encourage mask wearing throughout the hospital and particularly on wards where there are flu outbreaks or where patients with flu are in-patients.

We regret the impact these restrictions will have on patients and their families, especially at this time of year but we need to do everything we can to control the spread of infection. Where a ward is managing a flu outbreak, visiting will be limited to compassionate grounds only.

These restrictions are temporary however are subject to change based on daily activity levels so please check HSE.ie for information about visiting in your local hospital.