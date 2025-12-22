Male youth arrested after €38,000 drug haul in Letterkenny

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than €38,000 during a search of a house in Letterkenny.

The operation was carried out on Friday by members of the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit as part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the county.

During the search of a residential property, Gardaí recovered quantities of suspected cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy, which are subject to analysis, along with a sum of cash.

A male youth was arrested at the scene and then taken in for questioning.

He was later released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The seized substances will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination. Investigations are continuing.