Man charged with GBH following weekend assault in Omagh

Police investigating an assault in Omagh in the early hours of Sunday, 21st December, have charged an 18-year-old man with grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on 13th January 2026.
