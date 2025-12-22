Minister launches survey regarding the proposed Derry – Dublin air service

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien has launched a Market Sounding Survey in preparation for the commencement of an Exchequer-funded Public Service Obligation air service between Dublin and Derry next year.

The minister says as the Department of Transport progresses the preparatory work needed to establish the service, responses to the survey will inform the development of specifications for the service, to best meet the needs of passengers.

The specifications will include aircraft type, aircraft capacity, frequency of services, timing of services and fare structures.

You can access the survey HERE

********************************

Release in full –

Minister O’Brien launches Market Sounding Survey ahead of Dublin-Derry Air Service

Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, has today launched a Market Sounding Survey in preparation for the commencement of an Exchequer-funded Public Service Obligation (PSO) air service between Dublin and Derry in 2026.

The air service will enhance connectivity for the North West of the island, pending progress on an upgrade to the A5 road transport corridor to which the Government has made a €600 million funding commitment. The Department of Transport is currently progressing the preparatory work needed to establish the service.

Responses to the Market Sounding Survey will inform the development of specifications for the service, to best meet the needs of passengers. The specifications will include aircraft type, aircraft capacity, frequency of services, timing of services and fare structures.

Minister O’Brien said:

“The Government is committed to supporting strong, inclusive and sustainable communities across Ireland. As many stakeholders have observed, the North West is relatively underserved by transport links. In this context, and in line with the objectives of Building our Shared Island, the Programme for Government includes a clear commitment to establish air connectivity between Dublin and the City of Derry.

“Stakeholder engagement is vital for delivering an effective service and I’m pleased to launch this Market Sounding Survey today. It will gather views from all stakeholders, including potential passengers, on what aircraft, service frequency and fares would mee their needs.

“This service will give Derry and North East Donegal a subsidised connection to Dublin, alongside the existing Donegal–Dublin PSO route. Together, these services will improve access to Dublin and international travel for the North West, supporting economic growth and tourism.”

It is anticipated that a tender for the PSO air service will be published by the Department early in the new year with a view to services commencing later in 2026.

Potential passengers and stakeholders can take part in the Market Sounding Survey at: Dublin-Derry PSO – Market Sounding Survey – Fill in form

The closing date for responses is 31 January 2026.

The full consultation can be viewed here: https://www.gov.ie/en/ department-of-transport/ consultations/market-sounding- survey-in-preparation-for- dublin-derry-public-service- obligation-pso-air-services/