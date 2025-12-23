Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Festive support services available for victims of sexual and domestic violence

Anyone who’s experienced sexual violence is being told they don’t have to suffer alone.

The National Rape Crisis Helpline is available for anyone who needs it right across the Christmas and New Year period.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says this time of year can be tough as survivors may encounter their abusers during the festivities.

Chief Executive Rachel Morrogh says helpline operators are willing and ready to provide support:

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Donegal have made a similar appeal, urging those in need of help to contact them.

Garda Grainne Doherty says a number of stations will be open 24/7:

The following Garda Stations will be open on a 24/7 basis over the Christmas period:

– Letterkenny 074-9167100
– Milford 074-9153060
– Buncrana 074-9320540
– Ballyshannon 071-9858530

Call 999 or 112 in the event of an emergency.

The Womens Centre in Donegal will close from today until January 5th.

However, they have shared the following services that will be available:

Police in Strabane and Derry have also shared details where people can avail of help.

Contact police on 101 or reach out to 24 Hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline Domestic & Sexual Abuse Helpline on 0808 802 1414.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.
