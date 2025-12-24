All gritting routes in Donegal to be treated tonight and tomorrow

Donegal County Council have advised that all winter designated gritting routes will be gritted tonight from 6pm and again tomorrow morning at 6am.

This comes as Met Eireann forecast temperatures could go as low as -2 during the night.

Road users have been asked to assume no road is ice-free.

The gritting routes are:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town.