Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Christmas Car Draw

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

All gritting routes in Donegal to be treated tonight and tomorrow

Donegal County Council have advised that all winter designated gritting routes will be gritted tonight from 6pm and again tomorrow morning at 6am.

This comes as Met Eireann forecast temperatures could go as low as -2 during the night.

Road users have been asked to assume no road is ice-free.

The gritting routes are:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gritting
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes in Donegal to be treated tonight and tomorrow

24 December 2025
AW189
News

Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

24 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-24 125008
News, Audio, Top Stories

Santa’s journey around the world underway, and you can track it live

24 December 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding eases as HSE continues to deal with flu

24 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gritting
News, Top Stories

All gritting routes in Donegal to be treated tonight and tomorrow

24 December 2025
AW189
News

Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

24 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-24 125008
News, Audio, Top Stories

Santa’s journey around the world underway, and you can track it live

24 December 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding eases as HSE continues to deal with flu

24 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

24 December 2025
605567901_1192656356380770_7518085430907419474_n
News, Top Stories

Driver nabbed at 162 km/h in Buncrana

24 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube