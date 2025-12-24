Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Christmas Car Draw

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

Following concern around the new aircraft from Bristow Ireland, who now operate the Irish Coastguard’s Rescue 118 service out of Sligo Airport, they have unveiled new details of their AW189 helicopter.

Bristow Ireland have said that the AW189 provides a high level of safety during critical phases of flight, such as hoisting operations or approaches to elevated helipads.

The also highlight that the AW189 also has a modern weather radar, a highly capable search camera, and a full aircraft anti-icing system.

They point out these features allow crews to fly safely in all weather conditions, day and night.

The compact footprint of the AW189 allows crews to access some incident locations more easily than with larger helicopter types, reducing response times to those in distress.

Continuing they add, Inside the aircraft the cabin capacity meets or exceeds all the Irish Coast Guard’s requirements allowing it to carry all the required rescue equipment.

*********

(Release in Full)

Bristow Ireland, part of Bristow Group Inc., has today shared a short update highlighting the role and capabilities of the AW189 helicopter currently supporting Search and Rescue operations across Ireland and other international SAR regions.

The update focuses on the aircraft’s reliability and performance in frontline SAR operations, including over the Christmas period.

More details are available here – Bristow Ireland Update

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

AW189
News

Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

24 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-24 125008
News, Audio, Top Stories

Santa’s journey around the world underway, and you can track it live

24 December 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding eases as HSE continues to deal with flu

24 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

24 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

AW189
News

Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

24 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-24 125008
News, Audio, Top Stories

Santa’s journey around the world underway, and you can track it live

24 December 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding eases as HSE continues to deal with flu

24 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

24 December 2025
605567901_1192656356380770_7518085430907419474_n
News, Top Stories

Driver nabbed at 162 km/h in Buncrana

24 December 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Residents return home following County Derry security alert

24 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube