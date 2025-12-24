Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

Following concern around the new aircraft from Bristow Ireland, who now operate the Irish Coastguard’s Rescue 118 service out of Sligo Airport, they have unveiled new details of their AW189 helicopter.

Bristow Ireland have said that the AW189 provides a high level of safety during critical phases of flight, such as hoisting operations or approaches to elevated helipads.

The also highlight that the AW189 also has a modern weather radar, a highly capable search camera, and a full aircraft anti-icing system.

They point out these features allow crews to fly safely in all weather conditions, day and night.

The compact footprint of the AW189 allows crews to access some incident locations more easily than with larger helicopter types, reducing response times to those in distress.

Continuing they add, Inside the aircraft the cabin capacity meets or exceeds all the Irish Coast Guard’s requirements allowing it to carry all the required rescue equipment.

Bristow Ireland, part of Bristow Group Inc., has today shared a short update highlighting the role and capabilities of the AW189 helicopter currently supporting Search and Rescue operations across Ireland and other international SAR regions.

The update focuses on the aircraft’s reliability and performance in frontline SAR operations, including over the Christmas period.

