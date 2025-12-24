Derry Christmas decorations subject to vandalism

Derry City and Strabane District Council has expressed disappointment that the reindeer decoration located in Guildhall Square was removed this morning following an act of vandalism overnight.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has expressed disappointment that the reindeer decoration located in Guildhall Square was removed this morning following an act of vandalism overnight.

The festive lights and decorations across the city are provided for everyone to enjoy and are an important part of creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere for residents, families and visitors during the Christmas period.

It is extremely disappointing that damage to a public decoration has resulted in its removal, particularly at a time when many people take pride in the city and the festive season. Council continues to appeal for respect for shared spaces and local facilities so that they can be enjoyed by all.