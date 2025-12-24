Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Driver nabbed at 162 km/h in Buncrana

A driver on the outskirts of Buncrana was detected travelling at 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone during National Slow Down Day yesterday.

They were arrested and are due to appear in court.

Gardaí are urging everyone to “arrive alive” this Christmas.

