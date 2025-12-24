Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Temperatures to dip below freezing tonight and on Christmas night

We won’t have a white Christmas but frosty conditions are forecast.

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing tonight and again on Christmas night.

Alan O’Reilly, from Carlow Weather, says overall we’re in for good weather on Christmas Day:

Top Stories

AW189
News

Bristow Ireland release further detail on new Coastguard aircraft

24 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-24 125008
News, Audio, Top Stories

Santa’s journey around the world underway, and you can track it live

24 December 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Hospital overcrowding eases as HSE continues to deal with flu

24 December 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

24 December 2025
