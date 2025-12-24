Track Santa to Donegal!

Tap the photo to track Santa’s journey to Donegal!

There’s just one more sleep until boys and girls all over the country open their Christmas presents.

Final preparations are being made in homes, to make sure there’s enough milk and snacks for Santa, and carrots for his reindeer.

The DAA meanwhile say the sleigh has received clearance to pass over Irish skies.

Santa has been telling us some of the big ticket items on wish lists this year:

Weather conditions:

Mostly clear skies for Santa and his reindeer tonight, Christmas Eve.

Cold, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2

degrees, with frost and icy patches forming on untreated surfaces, in a mostly light easterly or variable breeze.