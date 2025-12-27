Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

All Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon and tomorrow morning

ALL Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 4pm today, Saturday and 6am tomorrow morning, Sunday.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Featured-Image_Childcare-e1706528639630
News, Audio, Top Stories

Empty commercial buildings could be turned into state-led childcare facilities

27 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out following report of “suspicious object” in Dungiven

27 December 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon and tomorrow morning

27 December 2025
Discarded and spoiled food on a rubbish heap
News, Audio

80% of people admit to food waste over the festive period

27 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Featured-Image_Childcare-e1706528639630
News, Audio, Top Stories

Empty commercial buildings could be turned into state-led childcare facilities

27 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out following report of “suspicious object” in Dungiven

27 December 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon and tomorrow morning

27 December 2025
Discarded and spoiled food on a rubbish heap
News, Audio

80% of people admit to food waste over the festive period

27 December 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Police conducting enquiries in Dungiven as part of ongoing investigation

27 December 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Man (40s) dies in Antrim house fire

27 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube