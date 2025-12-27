Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí urging people in Donegal to “use your brain and not your fist”

Gardaí in Donegal are urging people to use your brain and not your fists when going out during the festive season.

They say you should never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people, be streetwise when out and about, plan ahead and always be aware of your surroundings.

They added an assault can ruin the perpetrator’s future but also the life of the victim.

Gardaí say that some victims of assault, particularly men, are embarrassed to say they have been assaulted and are encouraging everybody to report all incidents to them.

Top Stories

Featured-Image_Childcare-e1706528639630
News, Audio, Top Stories

Empty commercial buildings could be turned into state-led childcare facilities

27 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out following report of “suspicious object” in Dungiven

27 December 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon and tomorrow morning

27 December 2025
Discarded and spoiled food on a rubbish heap
News, Audio

80% of people admit to food waste over the festive period

27 December 2025
