Gardaí urging people in Donegal to “use your brain and not your fist”

Gardaí in Donegal are urging people to use your brain and not your fists when going out during the festive season.

They say you should never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people, be streetwise when out and about, plan ahead and always be aware of your surroundings.

They added an assault can ruin the perpetrator’s future but also the life of the victim.

Gardaí say that some victims of assault, particularly men, are embarrassed to say they have been assaulted and are encouraging everybody to report all incidents to them.