Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Police conducting enquiries in Dungiven as part of ongoing investigation

Police are currently conducting enquiries in the Ballyquinn Road area of Dungiven as part of an ongoing investigation.

Cordons are in place along with local traffic diversions.

The PSNI says a further update will be issued in due course.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Featured-Image_Childcare-e1706528639630
News, Audio, Top Stories

Empty commercial buildings could be turned into state-led childcare facilities

27 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out following report of “suspicious object” in Dungiven

27 December 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon and tomorrow morning

27 December 2025
Discarded and spoiled food on a rubbish heap
News, Audio

80% of people admit to food waste over the festive period

27 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Featured-Image_Childcare-e1706528639630
News, Audio, Top Stories

Empty commercial buildings could be turned into state-led childcare facilities

27 December 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out following report of “suspicious object” in Dungiven

27 December 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this afternoon and tomorrow morning

27 December 2025
Discarded and spoiled food on a rubbish heap
News, Audio

80% of people admit to food waste over the festive period

27 December 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Police conducting enquiries in Dungiven as part of ongoing investigation

27 December 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Man (40s) dies in Antrim house fire

27 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube