All Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

ALL Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 6PM this evening.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Two men die in Sligo house fire

28 December 2025
Scam
News, Audio, Top Stories

CCPC launches online ‘Scam University’

28 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-28 145452
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted from 6pm this evening

28 December 2025
irish passport
News, Audio

Government launches ‘Don’t Be That Person’ passport campaign

28 December 2025
