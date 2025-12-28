Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
North West 10k invites 2026 charity applications

The North West 10k Committee is inviting applications for the 2026 Charity Run and Walk which takes place on Monday, May 4th in Letterkenny. Some 41 different charities over the past 28 years have benefitted to the tune of €1.019276.00. All this money has been shared by charities in Donegal.

The magical million euros mark was passed this year.

Chairperson Neil Martin is now asking interested charities to email their applications to toni@letterkennychamber.com. The closing date for applications is Friday, January 9th.

“We are asking community organisations to make their applications now as the deadline   of the 9th of January is not far away,” he said. “All the money raised goes to charities in Donegal so this a great opportunity to raise much needed revenue for worthy causes. The North West 10k also creates a public awareness about what charities do in local communities.”

Interested charities are invited to email their applications to toni@letterkennychamber.com. The closing date for applications is Friday 9th of January.

