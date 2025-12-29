Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fermanagh Police issue security advice following increase in thefts

Fermanagh and Omagh Police have issued security advice to shoppers following a recent increase in thefts.

They believe an organised crime gang may be behind them and working hard to identify those involved.

In the reported thefts being investigated, the suspects, who typically operate in groups of four-to-six individuals, appear to target high value items, including health and beauty products and alcohol like brandy or champagne.

These are mainly taken from smaller community shops rather than large supermarket chains.

Some of the suspects appear to dress in long flowing clothes like maxi-skirts and long dresses, often layered with other long cardigans and coats that allow them to conceal stolen items on their person.

They have also been known to carry rucksacks and large bags.

Police are urging all business owners, employees and members of the public to report any concerns to police as soon as possible and they say they will use all of the tools at their disposal to identify and arrest offenders.

They are also encouraging business owners to install CCTV if not already in place and to consider adding anti-theft devices to higher value items, including premium alcohol brands.

